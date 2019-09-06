Share on Pinterest Experts say if you choose to drink alcohol, red wine is probably the best choice. Getty Images

Researchers say people who drink a moderate amount of red wine have better gut health .

. They add that red wine is also associated with lower body mass index and lower levels of bad cholesterol .

. Experts caution that in general drinking alcohol does raise a person’s risk for all types of cancer.

If you’re going to drink alcohol, make it red wine.

That’s been the growing consensus for a while, and a new study adds to that argument.

Researchers in the United Kingdom say that people in their study who drank red wine had healthier levels of bacteria in their gut than people who drank other types of alcohol.

They also found drinking red wine was associated with lower body mass index — a measure of obesity — and lower levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol.

The findings build off previous findings about the potential health benefits of drinking red wine — at least compared to the benefits of drinking other types of alcohol.

“If you had to choose one type of alcohol, red wine would be the one to pick,” Caroline Le Roy, PhD, a researcher at King’s College London and first author of the new study, told Healthline.

“We also saw even a low amount of red wine seemed to have an effect,” she added. “So if you choose to drink red wine, drink in moderation because that’s all you probably need.”

Alcohol — including red wine — can raise your chances of several types of cancer.

“The less alcohol you drink, the lower your risk of cancer,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

The agency also says long-term alcohol use can lead to problems with your heart, liver, gut, and memory. It can also lead to social problems, such as lost productivity or unemployment.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s dietary guidelines recommend that “if alcohol is consumed” it should be no more than one drink per day for women and no more than two drinks per day for men.

They also recommend that people who don’t drink alcohol don’t start — “for any reason.”