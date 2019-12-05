Share on Pinterest Experts say there are alternative medications people can take to keep their blood pressure in check. Getty Images

Researchers say there’s evidence people have stopped taking their blood pressure medications due to recalls in the past year.

Experts say people may not be aware there are alternative medications.

Experts say it’s unwise for people to stop taking their medications, as the health ramifications of high blood pressure are serious.

Many common blood pressure medications have been subject to waves of recalls in the past year due to contamination by a variety of possible cancer-causing agents.

Now there’s some evidence that some people aren’t replacing these medications and are ending up in the emergency room as a result, a new Canadian study finds.

Emergency room visits in Ontario for high blood pressure complaints increased 55 percent in the month following the recall of six generic versions of the blood pressure medication valsartan, according to the report.

While it’s not possible to draw a direct causal link between recalls and increased emergency room visits, the researchers found that not everyone was using replacement medication.

“It is uncertain whether the increased… visits simply reflect excess healthcare utilization by patients seeking replacement prescriptions for their recalled valsartan, or encounters for loss of hypertension control,” the study authors wrote. “However, these findings highlight the potential burden and risks associated with recalls of chronic oral medications used by large populations.”

Since that initial recall of valsartan, other medications in this class of drugs, including losartan (Cozaar), olmesartan (Benicar), and irbesartan (Avapro) have also been recalled for similar contamination issues.

These recalls may have an effect on people’s use of these vital medications, even though pharmacies and doctors are ready to provide replacement drugs.

“We found that prescriptions dispensed for recalled valsartan sharply decreased immediately after the recall date,” the researchers wrote. “However, there was incomplete replacement of valsartan with alternative products, with one in 10 patients not receiving an alternative.”