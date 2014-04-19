When the AIDS epidemic was at its deadliest, people with HIV were getting medications on the black market in many major U.S. cities.

Bobby Stansberry remembers the trips to a gritty, back-room office in the gay district of Dallas in 1984.

They’re not good memories. He would go there to find medication for his dying boyfriend and, later, himself. There was nowhere else for a person with AIDS to go, since there were no AIDS medications yet approved for use in the U.S.

“There were all these people there, and they were gaunt and sick,” Stansberry told Healthline. “People in line would say, ‘Where’s so and so,’ and he would have died. Other times people would show up with the deceased person’s meds and give them out.”

This was one year before Ron Woodroof, the inspiration for Matthew McConaughey’s character in the hit film Dallas Buyers Club, received his AIDS diagnosis. Woodroof went on to become a global drug smuggler who provided life-saving medications to people in the U.S., including himself.

Even before Woodroof launched the “buyers club,” people were already doing all that they could to get drugs to the sick. Operations like Woodroof’s club were operating in big cities everywhere, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, medical director of the HIV/AIDS Ambulatory Care program at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Healthline.

“Dallas was not the only city where people created these sort of semi-legal, semi-illegal ways of accessing drugs and staying alive,” Daskalakis said. “There were lots of approaches involved.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not approve the first HIV drug, zidovudine (AZT) until 1987. Before that, it could be legally prescribed in the U.S. only to people who were enrolled in clinical trials.

But even those people had a system for trying to stay alive, Daskalakis explained. People participating in the trials, not knowing whether they had been given AZT or a placebo, would get together and mix up their meds. The idea was that, statistically speaking, everybody would at least get a small dose of the real thing.

New Research Suggests That a Generation Free of HIV May Be Within Reach »