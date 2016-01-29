Experts on the girls’ body image problems say Mattel’s new Barbie dolls are a step in the right direction, but other changes in our toy industry need to be made.

It’s a nice first step, but a lot more needs to be done.

That was the reaction from two experts interviewed by Healthline to the latest versions of the Barbie doll released by Mattel.

“It’s excellent in concept, but it doesn’t accomplish any real broadening of Barbie,” said Dr. Ellen Rome, a pediatrician who is head of the Center for Adolescent Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. “Even curvy Barbie is a figure impossible for most girls to attain.”

“It reflects reality better and it’s an impulse to represent reality,” said Harriet Brown, a professor of magazine journalism who has written about weight and body image. “but I would like to see different attributes emphasized.”

The new Barbie doll was unveiled on toy websites as well as on the cover of Time magazine on Thursday.

The popular doll now has three bodies — tall, petite, and curvy — that will be sold with the original models. The new dolls went on sale online on Thursday. They will be introduced at retail stores later this year.

The makeover was so secret that Mattel executives code named it “Project Dawn” so even employee families wouldn’t become aware of it, according to Time magazine.

It follows the 2015 introduction of new skin tones and hair textures.

