Dubbed the Bourbon virus, only a few people are known to have contracted the disease. Share on Pinterest Health officials in Missouri are searching to see if ticks in the area are carrying a rare virus, following the death of a state park employee. The news comes as concerns about tick-borne disease — in particular Lyme disease — have grabbed headlines in recent weeks. Tamela Wilson, 58, died in June a few weeks after being diagnosed with the tick-borne Bourbon virus, according to her family. Wilson lived and worked at Meramec State Park. “She developed this rash, a real light rash to her abdomen and extremities,” Wilson’s daughter, Amie May, told Healthline. “They knew she had an infection and weren’t sure what the infection was.” May explained that Wilson had two ticks removed from her body shortly before Memorial Day, but didn’t think much of it until weeks after she felt so sick she was hospitalized. May said it was “not unusual at all” to see ticks while working in the park. She said her mother “was used to tick bites.”

A new disease Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said that little is known about who is at risk for the Bourbon virus since only a few people have been diagnosed with the disease. “We don’t really know that much about it,” Schaffner said. “It’s so rare and we only have the capacity relatively recently to make these diagnoses.” Bourbon virus was first diagnosed in a man from Bourbon County, Kan., who later died from the infection. Symptoms include headache, muscle aches and pains, rash, and kidney impairment, according to Schaffner. Patients often have lowered white blood cell and platelet counts, which can indicate a viral rather than bacterial infection. Schaffner said improved antibody testing in recent years has allowed disease experts to detect cases of these rare viral infections by ticks. In addition to Bourbon virus, the tick-borne Heartland virus was discovered in 2012. “These are very serious viral infections that involve multiple body organ systems,” Schaffner explained. Currently there are no antiviral medications to treat these infections. The CDC reports that Bourbon virus has been reported in the Midwest and southern U.S., but they do not know if the virus is also in other parts of the country.