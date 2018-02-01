Oregon voters approved a plan to increase taxes on health-related industries to pay for Medicaid. Will other states do the same as federal funding decreases? Share on Pinterest Will voters be willing to raise taxes to help fund Medicaid programs in their state? They did in Oregon. Residents in that Pacific Northwest state have given a resounding vote of confidence to the state’s expansion of Medicaid benefits to residents with incomes of up to 138 percent of the poverty line. Those who went to the polls in Oregon last month voted to approve new taxes to continue paying for the low-income healthcare coverage as federal money to those programs starts to decline. The statewide referendum establishes higher taxes on health insurers, hospitals, and managed care companies to pay for Medicaid services. The ballot item, called Measure 101, was approved by 62 percent of Oregon voters.

What the measure does In effect, Oregon voters have endorsed a $550 million funding plan approved by the state legislature last year to provide funding for the Oregon Health Plan through mid-2019. Oregon state Rep. Pam Marsh (D-Ashland) said the approved measure endorses “the legislature’s decision to put together a budget to support a million Oregonians, including 400,000 children who receive services through the Oregon Health Plan.” “Oregonians have reaffirmed their determination to have affordable healthcare,” added Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) in a tweet after the vote tally was announced. The plan calls for a 1.5 percent assessment on premiums that health insurers earn and premium equivalents that managed care organizations and the Public Employees’ Benefit Board receives. It also imposes a 0.7 percent tax on the net revenue of hospitals. In a Jan. 28 editorial, The Oregonian congratulated backers of the plan for their ballot victory, but called the funding mechanism “deeply inequitable.” “They apply to those Oregonians who have the misfortune of buying their own health insurance through the [Affordable Care Act] marketplace, including self-employed individuals, small businesses and even thousands of college students who are required to buy coverage through their school if they lack their own plans. Cash strapped K-12 school districts must also shell out additional millions under these assessments,” the editors wrote. “At the same time, hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who get their health coverage through self-insured employers like Nike and Intel (as well as The Oregonian), escape the 1.5 percent tax.” That’s because federal law prohibits states from taxing self-insured healthcare plans, according to the newspaper. The Oregon Medicaid expansion, with federal funding available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), was initially approved in 2014. The federal share of payments began at 95 percent, but that money from Washington is expected to decrease over the next decade under a budget plan approved last fall by Republican leaders.