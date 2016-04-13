Researchers say provocative discography may do more harm than good, but a prominent spine expert says it’s still a useful medical tool.

A common technique used to diagnosis lower back pain may actually be causing damage to patients’ spines.

That’s the conclusion of researchers from across the country who worked on a 10-year study of provocative lumbar discography, which was published recently in The Spine Journal.

The provocative discography procedure is performed on about 70,000 people in the U.S. every year to determine which disc in their lower back in causing pain.

The researchers concluded the technique causes more accelerated degeneration of discs as well as more frequent sciatica, back pain syndromes, surgeries, doctor visits, and loss of work.

“This long-term study proves what many spine specialists have suspected: provocative discography has serious adverse events over time,” Dr. Eugene J. Carragee, professor of orthopedic surgery at the Stanford University School of Medicine and one of the authors of the study, said in a press statement.

Their findings won a “best paper” designation at the 2015 International Society for the Study of the Lumbar Spine (ISSLS).

Others, however, aren’t convinced of the paper’s findings.

Dr. Conor O’Neill, the director of the nonoperative spine program at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, said the study raises legitimate points, but its conclusions may be a bit strong.

“The bottom line on the study is it raises some concerns to be considered,” O’Neill told Healthline, “but it doesn’t provide convincing evidence that discography does this type of damage.”

