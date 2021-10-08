Share on Pinterest The iconic entertainer and advocate is encouraging people to stop shaming and change the way we think and talk about obesity. Novo Nordisk Inc

Queen Latifah partnered with the “It’s Bigger Than Me” campaign to change the conversation surrounding obesity.

Obesity affects both the mind and body of people living with the condition.

People with obesity are at increased risk of many health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and stroke, as well as clinical depression and anxiety.

Singing, songwriting, acting, and producing: There’s not much Queen Latifah can’t accomplish in the entertainment world.

Now, she’s using her talents to change the conversation surrounding obesity, a health concern that continues to affect the United States in high rates.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , at least 35 percent of adults have obesity in 16 states, and this has nearly doubled since 2018.

Additionally, all 50 states have more than 20 percent of adults who are living with obesity, reports the CDC.

“The world is open to talking about everything right now. Why not open the conversation up about obesity, which is one of the biggest things that is affecting all of us?” Latifah told Healthline.

She wants to talk about the concept of obesity as it pertains to weight management, stigma, and shame, “instead of just seeing blips of things on news clips, things on social. Let’s talk about it for real,” she said.

To get the conversation going, Latifah teamed up with “It’s Bigger Than Me,” a campaign that aims to spread understanding that obesity is a manageable health condition, not a character flaw, and that obesity is a societal issue that has an impact on the mind and body.

As part of the campaign, Latifah stars in a series of videos inspired by popular TV genres, including the medical drama, ’90s-inspired sitcom, and detective thriller.

Throughout each video, her character highlights the stigma, self-hate, and shame felt by those living with obesity.

“[Sometimes people with obesity] beat themselves up. They think it’s [lack of] willpower. They think it’s a character flaw. They think they’re just not trying hard enough,” Latifah said.

She believes these feelings are partly due to society’s attitude toward people with obesity.

“[They think] you’re lazy… but it’s not that. If you see it as a health condition, then you would look at it as any other health condition someone has. You don’t blame someone for cancer. You don’t blame someone for lung diseases or all kinds of blood ailments or other diseases that people have,” she said.