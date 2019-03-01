Share on Pinterest Queen Latifah: “We have to make our health as much of a priority as anything else.” Getty Images The connection between physical and mental health is an important one. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) constitution states: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” Queen Latifah couldn’t agree more. That’s why the iconic celebrity has partnered with Cigna as a spokesperson for its Go. Know. Take Control campaign to help get the word out about the connection between emotional and physical health. “I wanted to get involved with [this] because a lot of us don’t address our physical and mental/emotional health together,” Latifah told Healthline. “People struggle with opening up and being honest about emotional or mental things that are going on.” She added, “But it’s important to talk about it because you can’t do anything about it unless you start to discuss it and are able to receive the help you need.”

Preventative care inside and out The campaign encourages people to schedule annual checkups, even when they’re not feeling physically sick. “The thing is, we can’t see what’s going on inside of our bodies the way you can see what’s happening outside. You might spend a lot of time fixing your hair, fixing your makeup, or fixing your clothes because you can see what’s going on with these. But you can’t really see what’s going on inside of your body, and some things you can’t feel,” said Latifah. She pointed out the importance of annual physical exams and the role they play in good preventative care. They can help doctors recognize and treat potential problems before they become a bigger health issue. “We have to get our physical exams because our doctors can do yearly blood work [and may discover] a number that is not where it should be,” Latifah said. As part of its campaign, Cigna is traveling the country and visiting local communities to deliver free health screenings for four key numbers: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body mass index (BMI). For Latifah, this aspect of the campaign is particularly close to her heart. Knowing these four biometric numbers can help prevent heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, three conditions that affect African-American women more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In fact, the CDC reports that around 7.6 percent of African-American women have heart disease, compared to 5.8 percent of white women, and 5.6 percent of Mexican-American women. Furthermore, the American Heart Association states the following: Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 50,000 African-American women annually.

Of African-American women ages 20 and older, 49 percent have heart diseases.

Only 1 in 5 African-American women believes she is personally at risk. African-Americans are also almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes as non-Hispanic whites, according to the Office of Minority Health (OMH). Additionally, they are more likely to experience diabetes complications, such as end-stage renal disease and lower extremity amputations. As a part of its free screenings throughout the country, Cigna will also have health coaches on site to answer questions and offer recommendations for managing your health. “You can find out your numbers and take that information to your doctor when you go for your annual checkups,” Latifah said.