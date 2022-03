Share on Pinterest Experts encourage older adults to eat more fruits, vegetables, and lean meats. Pamela Joe McFarlane/Getty Images Researchers report the quality of diet for older adults in the United States has declined over the past 2 decades.

Some of the reasons include mobility issues, depression, and medications that change the taste of food.

Experts recommend that older adults eat a sufficient amount of fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy products, and lean meats.

They also recommend exercise to increase appetite, using herbs and spices to enhance flavors, and eating smaller and more frequent meals. Healthy eating can lower your risk of chronic disease, improve your quality of life, and extend your life. However, maintaining a healthy diet can become more difficult as we grow older. A new study , published in the JAMA Network Open, reports that from 2001 until 2018, the quality of older adults’ dietary quality in the United States deteriorated. Researchers looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey for 10,837 adults ages 65 and older. Their findings included: The portion of older adults with poor diet quality increased from 51 percent to 61 percent.

The percentage of older adults with intermediate diet quality decreased from 49 percent to 39 percent.

The portion with ideal diet quality remained consistently low

The American Heart Association’s healthy diet score decreased by 8 percent. In comparison, adults more than 20 years old saw generally improved diet quality. A poor diet is a significant risk factor for chronic disease, disability, and death in the United States. Therefore, it is crucial to identify opportunities for improving the diet of seniors. The American Heart Association suggests a diet that includes: a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

fat-free and low fat dairy products

legumes

poultry and lean meats

oily fish at least two times a week

Reasons for poor quality diet “The older the individual, the more likely they are to live alone, or be widowed, or be socially isolated. This makes it more difficult to make and shop for healthier meals. Additionally, fixed incomes and inflation make it harder to be food secure and more likely for them to purchase less healthy (but less expensive) foods,” Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a senior dietitian at the University of California Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health and author of “Recipe for Survival,” told Healthline. Other reasons for poor eating habits in older adults include: Mobility issues can make it more challenging to get to the store, around the store, or around the kitchen to make meals. Quick, easy (and often unhealthy) foods substitute for nutritious meals.

Depression and grief can decrease the motivation to prepare and eat meals. Older adults often deal with spouses, siblings, and friends dying.

Social isolation can decrease enjoyment and motivation to eat. Older adults who find ways to socialize and have consistent companionship have healthier dietary habits.

Some medications can change how foods taste or take away appetite. It would be best to talk with your doctor about these side effects.

Dental issues can cause problems. Loose teeth and missing teeth might make chewing difficult. Ill-fitting dentures might mean you limit the foods you eat.

You might have a diminished sense of taste and smell. Salty, sweet, and savory tastes can decline with age. Many older adults choose to eat more salty and sweet foods to satisfy cravings for those flavors. “Another contributing factor is that many older adults are not routinely screened for nutrition and may not even be aware that they are at risk — especially if they do not appear overweight. Providers may not be intervening quickly or appropriately,” Tina Sadarangani, PhD, RN, an assistant professor at the New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing, told Healthline.