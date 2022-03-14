Share on Pinterest Experts encourage older adults to eat more fruits, vegetables, and lean meats. Pamela Joe McFarlane/Getty Images

Researchers report the quality of diet for older adults in the United States has declined over the past 2 decades.

Some of the reasons include mobility issues, depression, and medications that change the taste of food.

Experts recommend that older adults eat a sufficient amount of fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy products, and lean meats.

They also recommend exercise to increase appetite, using herbs and spices to enhance flavors, and eating smaller and more frequent meals.

Healthy eating can lower your risk of chronic disease, improve your quality of life, and extend your life.

However, maintaining a healthy diet can become more difficult as we grow older.

A new study , published in the JAMA Network Open, reports that from 2001 until 2018, the quality of older adults’ dietary quality in the United States deteriorated.

Researchers looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey for 10,837 adults ages 65 and older. Their findings included:

The portion of older adults with poor diet quality increased from 51 percent to 61 percent.

The percentage of older adults with intermediate diet quality decreased from 49 percent to 39 percent.

The portion with ideal diet quality remained consistently low

The American Heart Association’s healthy diet score decreased by 8 percent.

In comparison, adults more than 20 years old saw generally improved diet quality.

A poor diet is a significant risk factor for chronic disease, disability, and death in the United States. Therefore, it is crucial to identify opportunities for improving the diet of seniors.

The American Heart Association suggests a diet that includes: