In late August, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of a bivalent COVID-19 booster that targets the Omicron variant. The new shot contains both the original formulation as well as a component that zeroes in on the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. It's the first updated COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the United States and it was given the go-ahead despite the fact it hasn't been tested yet on humans. FDA officials said they were confident in the booster's effectiveness and safety because of the previous testing done on COVID-19 vaccines. Both the Pfizer and Moderna boosters will be available at pharmacies and other locations in the coming weeks. Will the new shots be effective? Who should get them? And when is the best time to get the booster? Healthline put these questions to two highly regarded experts on infectious diseases. Dr. Monica Gandhi, MPH, is a professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco. Dr. William Schaffner, is a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Who should be getting the new COVID-19 Omicron-specific booster shots right away? Schaffner: The new updated COVID vaccines are available for persons who have completed a primary vaccination series and at least two months have elapsed since their last dose of COVID vaccine (from either the primary series or previous boosters). The Moderna updated vaccine is available to persons 18 years of age and older; the Pfizer vaccine for persons age 12 and older. If you have recently recovered from COVID infection, you should wait at least 3 months before receiving the new updated vaccine. Gandhi: There is some recent data that can help refine how we use these boosters. A recent paper in JAMA shows a very strong protective effect of a single booster against severe disease with BA1 and BA2 that continues to demonstrate the powerful cellular immunity (T and B cells) triggered by the vaccines. Another recent paper in JAMA shows that a single booster with an mRNA vaccine provides additional protection for at least 6 months so that a second booster or 4th shot should not be required for older individuals during this time. A third paper tells us who is still at risk of severe breakthroughs during Omicron and requires Paxlovid to prevent hospitalizations and that is individuals 65 and older. Therefore, given all of the data showing strong protection of the previous mRNA vaccines against severe disease, I would recommend this Omicron specific booster for older people (65 and older) and immunocompromised who benefit from an “antibody boost” during times of high viral circulation. This is because B cells typically take 2-4 days to make neutralizing antibodies, which may be too long to wait for those who are more susceptible to severe disease. At some point, we need to clarify the goals of our booster strategy; if this is to prevent severe disease (like in other countries), we likely will only be giving regular boosters to older and immunocompromised individuals only.

Should children under 12 eventually get the Omicron-specific booster? Gandhi: I doubt it except for children with immunocompromise. Children have robust immune responses to the first two vaccines and a low rate of severe disease, so are not likely to need Omicron-specific boosters Schaffner: Studies of the new, updated COVID vaccine in children have been started. Frankly, a more immediate issue is that the majority of children have not yet received an initial COVID vaccination series and that is where the attention needs to be directed now.