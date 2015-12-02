Researchers looking for a flu vaccine to target all strains of the virus will have to battle the immune system’s preference to aim narrowly at threats. Share on Pinterest What if you could be vaccinated against all types of the flu forever? Researchers are stepping up the search for a vaccine that would provide immunity to all strains of the influenza virus. Current vaccines only target the parts of a virus that vary from strain to strain, and must be updated every year. The current vaccines are effective, reducing the number of hospitalizations as a result of flu infections each year. But they don’t guarantee that a vaccinated person won’t get the flu. That has made flu vaccines a tough sell for public health officials. Roughly 60 percent of people in the United States are expected to get a flu shot this year. Read More: Health Concerns Rise As Swine Flu Sweeps Across India »

So Why No Universal Vaccine? Research funded by the National Institutes of Health, published today in the journal Science Translational Medicine, explains why researchers haven’t yet been able to develop a broad-spectrum vaccine that would throttle most strains of influenza. The parts of a given flu strain’s viral structure that it shares with nearly all other strains lie on the stalk of the virus. A universal vaccine would have to stimulate an immune system attack on that area. But these targets, or epitopes, are especially good at avoiding an attack. They’re hard to reach and are only susceptible to a rare type of antibody, according to the paper. The immune system also weeds out the cells that make those antibodies because they tend to attack a wider range of perceived threats, making them more likely to accidentally attack healthy tissues. “There’s the head approach and the stem approach, and both have advantages,” said Ted M. Ross, Ph.D., an infectious disease expert at the University of Georgia who is researching better “head” vaccines. But scientists aren’t ready to throw in the towel on a vaccine targeting the stalk. “What we’re trying to explain is how to overcome this. You need to know why these epitopes aren’t targeted first in order to design vaccines that will target them,” said study author Patrick Wilson, Ph.D., an associate professor in the department of medicine at the University of Chicago. Read More: One Mutation Allowed Flu Virus to Become Resistant to Last Year’s Vaccine »