New research suggests that the virus can live on certain surfaces, such as plastic and stainless steel, for up to 3 days. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak. As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the United States and the globe, the next fight to stop the disease it causes — COVID-19 — will occur at public gatherings from farmers markets to music festivals, and maybe even the 2020 Olympics. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) formally declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic , defined as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” In light of this designation — and as multiple nations around the world, including Europe, Asia, and Australia, try to contain the disease — governments, businesses, and organizations are attempting to limit contact by canceling large public gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. These efforts have included the closure of theme parks, such as Disneyland and Disney World; the suspension of seasons for professional sporting leagues, like the NBA and NHL; and the rescheduling or canceling of festivals like Coachella and tech conferences like E3. Mass closures have only added to a growing sense of worry and panic over the disease, which has already caused a prominently reported shortage of supplies — including hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and toilet paper — throughout the United States. And while the effectiveness or necessity of stockpiling bleach wipes is debatable, experts contacted by Healthline say that limiting potential exposure of the virus at mass public gatherings is a good next step.

Why limiting crowds is about preparedness, not panic “I do think this is a legitimate way to prevent the spread or try to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Robin Patel, Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist and president of the American Society for Microbiology. “This virus is concerning. It is spreading in the United States, and really our best strategy to deal with it currently is to contain it,” she said. Patel added: “Containment means where there are cases, we need to keep them from spreading so that other people don’t become infected… It’s at those events that people come together, and from the standpoint of transmission, not congregating in that manner does make sense.”

What we know about how the novel coronavirus spreads The CDC recommends that all people wear cloth face masks in public places where it’s difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. This will help slow the spread of the virus from people without symptoms or people who do not know they have contracted the virus. Cloth face masks should be worn while continuing to practice physical distancing. Instructions for making masks at home can be found here .

The novel coronavirus spreads like other viruses that cause common respiratory illnesses, such as the flu: via "droplets" that are excreted by coughing, sneezing, and breathing. Anytime an individual is within close proximity to someone with a coronavirus infection, there's the potential to spread it through aerosolized droplets. Hence why public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suggest limiting exposure through mass gatherings. The CDC has even announced its own set of recommended guidelines for such events. One of the recommendations for event organizers is determining when events need to be canceled, a recommendation that's clearly been heeded by many organizations across the country. Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Healthline that he praises such a decision. "It's just not worth the risk," he said. "In the midst of community spread of COVID-19 within the U.S., organizers of large events, meetings, and festivals need to realize the potential risks to all attendees. It's in the best interest of all parties involved to cancel such events," Glatter added.

More likely than transmission through direct contact, however, is through surface contact with the virus. New research suggests that human coronaviruses can live on certain surfaces, such as plastic and stainless steel, for up to 3 days. Surface contact can occur after droplets settle out of the air, meaning that things like doorknobs, keyboards, or frequently touched objects can be sources of exposure.