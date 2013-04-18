Annual CDC report shows slight increase of overall food poisoning, while two types of bacteria are causing an increasing amount of hospital visits.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported Thursday that two strands of organisms that can cause food poisoning are on the rise.

An estimated 48 million Americans—or about 15 percent of the population—experience some kind of food poisoning each year, with only a handful of that number requiring hospitalization.

Overall, there were 19,531 cases of infection confirmed by a laboratory in 2012, which resulted in 4,500 hospitalizations and 68 deaths. In 2008, there were 18,624 cases. In 2011, there were 18,964 cases .

The slight rise in confirmed incidences of food poisonings is pushing experts to continue to fight for stricter safety standards in the processing and handling of food.

In its annual FOODNet report, the CDC stated the increase “showed a lack of recent progress in reducing foodborne infections and highlight the need for improved prevention.”

Dr. Robert Tauxe, deputy director of the CDC’s foodborne disease division, said Thursday that despite industry and regulation changes that have addressed specific problems and new regulations should better improve the disease rates.

“This information helps us know how we’re doing in reducing foodborne illness and what germs or pathogens are most responsible for those illnesses,” he said in a teleconference with reporters. “Following the trends over time, which pathogens are increasing, infections decreasing or staying the same offers some insights to many partners on how to save lives and protect people.”

Infections from the six common culprits behind food poisoning—Campylobacter, Listeria, Salmonella, E. coli O157, Vibrio, and Yersinia—weren’t much different from 2006-2008.

Food poisoning causes an array of symptoms that affect the digestive system, such as nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. Severe problems typically only occur in children and the elderly.

However, the CDC estimates that depending on the type of disease agent, the actual number of cases could be anywhere between two to 142 times as many actual infections.