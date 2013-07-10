Americans are living longer, but their diets need could use some ‘real talk’ to maximize their quality of life.

Americans may be living longer, but the extra years aren’t necessarily good ones. Not only that, but the food we eat is now the nation’s largest risk factor for disease.

Twenty years of global health data shows that while certain aspects of American health are improving, diet continues to be a huge challenge for heart health.

“We cannot keep feeding our bodies processed sh** and then act surprised when we start dropping like flies from heart disease. We can all stand to do better,” the nontraditional health and nutrition advocacy group Thug Kitchen told Healthline.

Using data from the Global Burden of Disease 2010 study , researchers from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) compared diseases, injuries, and risk factors from populations in 187 countries between 1990 and 2010 to determine the overall health of the U.S. in comparison to other developed nations.

While the average American tacked an extra three years onto his or her life, making the average life expectancy for men and women 78.2 years, researchers say the average amount of time spent dealing with disabling health conditions rose from 9.4 to 10.1 years.

“In other words, individuals in the United States are living longer but are not necessarily in good health,” the researchers concluded.