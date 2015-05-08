Post-traumatic stress disorder is more than just a mental health issue. New research suggests it may also lead to accelerated aging.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is mainly seen as a disease that causes mental anguish, but a new study suggests that people with PTSD may also be at risk of accelerated aging.

“This is the first study of its type to link PTSD — a psychological disorder with no established genetic basis, which is caused by external, traumatic stress — with long-term, systemic effects on a basic biological process such as aging,” said the study’s senior author Dr. Dilip V. Jeste, a professor of psychiatry and neurosciences and director of the Center on Healthy Aging and Senior Care at the University of California San Diego, in a press release.

In the study, published online today in The American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, researchers reviewed previous studies that examined the connection between PTSD and early aging.

Since no standard definition of premature or accelerated aging exists, researchers instead focused on three potential signals of faster-than-normal aging — biological signs like shortened telomeres or markers of inflammation, higher rates of medical conditions linked to advanced age, and early death.

Out of 64 potential studies, the researchers identified 22 that were suitable for determining the link between PTSD and the biomarkers and 10 others that could be examined for the condition’s connection to early death.

The six studies that looked specifically at telomere length in white blood cells found that they were shortened in people with PTSD, compared to those without the condition.

Telomeres are caps at the end of each strand of DNA in the body. They protect the chromosomes, much like the plastic tips on shoelaces. They may also indicate how quickly the body is aging. Each time a cell divides, the telomeres shorten. If they become too short, the cell becomes inactive or dies.

Although the length of telomeres are taken as a sign of aging, the exact connection between their length and PTSD is unknown. Some previous studies suggest that PTSD causes the telomeres to shorten , essentially speeding up the aging process.

Other research, though, indicates that people with shorter telomeres may have a greater risk of developing PTSD after a traumatic event.

In the current study, researchers also found that markers of inflammation were higher in people with PTSD. These included tumor necrosis factor alpha and C-reactive protein.

