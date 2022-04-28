Share on Pinterest One of the stresses for a family with a person with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit is they can’t visit the patient. Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Researchers say family members of people in intensive care units (ICU) with COVID-19 face higher risks of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), even months after their loved ones’ admission to the hospital.

Experts say family members of ICU patients generally face high levels of stress, but the health dangers associated with COVID-19 add additional trauma.

They also note that the debate about vaccination as well as the fact family members can’t visit the ICU causes additional stress.

People with family members in a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) for COVID-19 show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study .

The research, led by Dr. Timothy Amass, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, looked at families of patients at 12 hospitals in Colorado, Washington, Louisiana, New York, and Massachusetts.

The patients in the study were admitted to an ICU with increased oxygen requirements and a COVID-19 diagnosis between February 1 and July 31, 2020.

Researchers assessed 330 family members of patients admitted to the ICU (except in New York City, which had a random sample of 25 percent of all admitted patients per month).

Before the pandemic, researchers said symptoms of PTSD were estimated to occur in approximately 30 percent of family members of ICU patients.

In the new study, 63 percent of family members were thought to have PTSD three to four months after their loved one’s ICU admission. The study authors reported that women and family members of Hispanic ethnicity were associated with higher risk. Those with higher scores also reported more distrust of medical practitioners.

The study concluded many family members of those in ICUs with COVID-19 reported “significant symptoms of PTSD at 3 and 6 months, more than has been seen in pre-pandemic populations.”

“The implications of these findings suggest that visitation restrictions may inadvertently generate a secondary public health crisis through an epidemic of stress-related disorders among family members of ICU patients,” the researchers wrote.

“Furthermore, these data may have relevance beyond the COVID-19 pandemic because many family members are unable to visit their loved ones during an ICU stay because of other common barriers,” they added.

“Additional research is needed to explore opportunities to improve family members’ experiences when they cannot be present while their loved one is admitted to the ICU and to determine the degree to which these symptoms persist and for how long.”