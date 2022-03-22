Share on Pinterest The psychedelic drug MDMA may be an effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to new research findings unveiled at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS). Rob and Julia Campbell/Stocksy United New research finds that MDMA may help people with PTSD if they also undergo talk therapy.

Other psychedelics are now increasingly being used to help certain mental health conditions.

Researchers are planning more studies to verify their findings. New research findings unveiled Tuesday suggest that MDMA, known among recreational users as ecstasy or molly, can be an effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when used with talk therapy. Researchers say the drug can even be effective in difficult-to-treat patients, such as those with drug or alcohol use disorders. They presented the findings at this week’s spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

More research on psychedelics as a mental health treatment In recent years there’s been a surge in research on the use of psychedelic drugs, like psilocin, esketamine, and mescaline, to treat psychiatric disorders. In this case, MDMA would be used in conjunction with long therapy sessions to help the patient connect with the therapist and the work being done. “MDMA is really interesting because it’s an empathogen,” said team leader, Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, a neurologist at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), said in a statement. “It causes the release of oxytocin in the brain, which creates feelings of trust and closeness that can really help in a therapeutic setting.” Previous studies have shown MDMA can help “reconsolidate,” or process, fear memories in an area of the brain called the amygdala. Its growing popularity as a street drug since the 1980s has caused overdoses and deaths, prompting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make MDMA illegal in the United States in 1985. But under controlled circumstances, there’s growing evidence MDMA can be a powerful tool in helping people with long-term trauma. Mitchell’s team focused on treating PTSD, a debilitating condition characterized by amnesia, flashbacks, and nightmares related to a traumatic event. People with PTSD experience depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and suicide. Current therapeutics are only effective in about half of patients, Mitchell says. And many people with PTSD either fail to respond or quit going to psychotherapy sessions. “The aspect of this work that is most intriguing is that the study is exploring how psychological and drug therapies can work together to be truly synergistic,” Dr. Nick Allen, the co-founder of Ksana Health and director of the University of Oregon’s Center for Digital Mental Health, told Healthline. “It’s not just a matter of adding the effects together, but the drug may actually help the psychological therapy to work more effectively by helping the person to be able to learn more from their psychotherapy experience,” Allen told Healthline. “This may be because of the way MDMA can expand people’s capacity to experience empathy, which is a key component of many psychological therapies. So, both aspects are likely to be necessary components.”