The docking of two proteins that cause acute myeloid leukemia could pave the way for development of a new drug to fight the disease, as well as other types of leukemia and possibly other cancers.

A team of researchers from the University of Queensland has discovered a molecular target that could result in the development of a new drug that could be used to battle acute myeloid leukemia (AML). What’s more, the researchers believe that if such a drug were developed, it might also be effective in the treatment of other forms of leukemia, and possibly different kinds of cancer. The research findings appear in the journal Blood.

AML starts in the bone marrow, which is the soft inner part of the bones, where new blood cells are made. In most cases, it quickly moves into the blood. It can sometimes spread to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), and testicles.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that in 2014, there will be about 52,380 new cases of all kinds of leukemia and 24,090 deaths from all kinds of leukemia. The ACS expects about 18,860 new cases of AML, most of which will be in adults. The ACS also estimates there will be about 10,460 deaths from AML. Again, almost all cases will be in adults.

