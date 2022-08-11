Experts spilled on what you need to know before trying this made-for-social-media beverage.

The dramatic slow-motion videos, which end with a creamy beverage in a glass jar, make it look fun and delicious. And some TikTok users are swearing by its benefits, including weight loss. But do the health claims really shake out?

“In the TikTok world, where proffee has taken off, this usually means a protein shake poured over a cold brew or iced coffee, but in actuality, it can be any type of coffee with protein added,” says Carolyn Cohen, an integrative nutritionist, functional medicine health coach, and host of the podcast Wellness While Walking .

There’s a new trend brewing on TikTok. It’s called “proffee” and the hashtag #proffee has already received nearly 10 million views on the social media platform.

Some of the most popular purported benefits of proffee swirling around include:

improved energy, focus, and performance

added protein

weight loss assistance

But experts offer mixed reviews on these claims.

Energy, focus, and performance

Noah Quezada, RDN, says that proffee can be energizing and improve focus and performance because of the caffeine content.

A small 2017 study of seven males who underwent a cycling-based exercise test suggested that caffeine increased time to exhaustion by 12 percent. Another study from 2016 of 12 males indicated that moderate caffeine consumption before and during a round of golf improved subjective energy levels and performance while lowering fatigue.

That said, it’s important to note that these studies were not done on proffee itself.

Dan Gallagher, a registered dietitian with Aegle Nutrition, says there are better ways to get a jolt.

“Healthier sources of caffeine would be black or green tea or simply a cup of coffee,” Gallagher says.

The benefits of added protein

A 2019 study suggested that protein intake could boost metabolic health and longevity.

Patricia Kolesa, MS, RDN of Hackensack Meridian Health notes that the recommended dietary intake is 0.8g/kg of body weight per day. In other words, a 150-pound person would need about 120 grams of protein per day. For context, one piece of chicken weighing 174 grams (6.13 oz.) contains about 55 grams of protein.

Kolesa says the protein in shakes can contribute to this protein intake but notes that most people can get enough protein from food. And Gallagher says food is a better protein source.

“Protein is healthiest when it’s sourced from whole ingredients like seafood, lean beef, beans, eggs, or milk,” Gallagher says. “Maintaining a balanced diet will give all the advertised benefits and more.”

Part of the issue is that protein shakes can have added sugars or low quality, processed proteins that don’t measure up to the natural proteins found in foods.

“Any health benefits of adding protein to coffee can be quickly undone by the window-dressing — the devil is in the details when it comes to proffee,” Cohen says.

Can proffee aid with weight loss?

Weight loss is one of the most commonly discussed benefits of proffee. Quezada encourages people to proceed with caution.

“Proffee is not a miracle weight-loss drink,” Quezada says.

That said, Quezada notes that some evidence suggests that caffeine and protein can aid some people in weight management.

For example, a 2019 meta-analysis of 12 studies indicated that drinking coffee reduced body fat, especially in male participants. A 2020 study suggested it could lower body fat in women.

Another 2020 study indicated that adhering to a high protein diet could be an effective way to lose weight and prevent obesity.

But Kolesa stresses that there are no studies on proffee itself.

“It is not a guarantee that the protein coffee itself will help someone lose weight,” she says.

And she adds pouring in high fat milk, creamers and sugary syrups can negate any benefits from the beverage’s protein and caffeine.