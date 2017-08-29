Researchers said a treatment involving probiotics and small doses of peanuts worked for a majority of children with food allergies.

“Buy me some legumes and Cracker Jack,

I don’t care if I never get back…”

The 1908 unofficial anthem of the game of baseball just isn’t the same without peanuts.

Yet, ever-growing numbers of Americans are diagnosed with an allergy to the salty little snacks every year.

Now, a new study out of Australia suggests a possible path to a solution.

The study , published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal, does not purport cure.

Instead, it focuses on an immune-based therapy that helped children allergic to peanuts eat them without reactions for four years.

The research follows up on some of the 56 children who were enrolled in an earlier study of an immunotherapy treatment that combined probiotics with small doses of peanuts.

The dosages were designed to gradually train the children’s immune systems not to reject the nuts as a foreign body but to accept the peanut allergen.

The results have intrigued specialists in the field.

Speaking for the Allergy & Asthma Network, Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist in New York, told Healthline in an interview, “This is a new way to look at what is often a debilitating allergy. This isn’t the end-all, but offers a glimmer of hope.”

“There’s a lot we need to understand,” Parikh added.