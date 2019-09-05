Share on Pinterest Surgeons are being urged to clear out all clogged arteries during surgery after a heart attack. Getty Images

About half of people who have a heart attack have more than one clogged artery.

In a new study, researchers recommend that surgeons fix all clogged arteries they find in a person after a heart attack.

Some experts are urging this become standard practice in heart attack aftercare.

Others say the additional surgery isn’t always the best course of action.

During surgery after a heart attack, it may be preferable to not only fix the clogged artery that caused the attack, but all the other clogged arteries doctors find while they’re in there.

That’s what a new study is suggesting.

About half of people who have a heart attack have clogged arteries beyond the primary culprit of their heart attack, found a research team led by scientists at McMaster University in Canada.

Fixing these additional clogs with stents during surgery led to a 26 percent decrease in heart attack recurrence and death, according to the results of the randomized study of more than 4,000 participants that included the participation of 130 hospitals in 31 countries.

The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“This study clearly showed that there is long-term benefit in preventing serious heart-related events by clearing all of the arteries,” Dr. Shamir R. Mehta, a study co-author and a senior scientist at the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences, said in a press release. “There was also no major downside to additional procedures.”

“These results are not surprising, as smaller trials taken together suggested a possible benefit but did not prove it,” Dr. Robert A. Harrington, president of the American Heart Association and chair of medicine at Stanford University in California, told Healthline.

“[The recent study] enrolled more patients than [earlier] small trials, thus providing more robust set of evidence to support the complete revascularization strategy,” he said.

Harrington also praises the study’s design and intent, seeking to refine and improve existing practice.

“We need more trials like this that are addressing common clinical scenarios but are not testing new drugs or devices,” he said.