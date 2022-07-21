Share on Pinterest BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is fully vaccinated and currently taking Paxlovid.

His press secretary said he has mild symptoms.

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of July 21 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for someone of his age, the 79-year-old Biden has received two COVID-19 boosters.

“Because the president is fully vaccinated, double boosted, his risk of serious illness is dramatically lower,” Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House COVID response coordinator, said at a briefing Thursday afternoon. “Our expectation is that he’s going to have mild illness.”

Biden first tested positive on Thursday morning with a rapid antigen test, as part of routine screening — later confirmed by a PCR test — and has started taking the antiviral Paxlovid.

This prescription medication is available through emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in people 12 years and older who are at high risk of severe illness.

“Paxlovid … has been shown to retain excellent antiviral activity against the currently circulating Omicron variants,” said Dr. Marc Siegel, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

However, he said in a small number of cases, people’s symptoms return, and/or they test positive again after completing the 5-day treatment.

Overall, though, the President’s “general good health … bodes well that he will make a full recovery,” said Siegel.

The President’s main symptoms are a runny nose and fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started Wednesday evening, the President’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter.

These kinds of “mild upper respiratory tract symptoms [have] been more typical of the Omicron variant compared to previous COVID-19 variants that had more lower respiratory tract symptoms,” said Siegel.