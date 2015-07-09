Specialty drugs for diseases like cancer and hepatitis C are spurring a jump in the number of people with very high prescription drug costs, along with an increase in financial difficulties.

“I got hit really hard, really fast,” says Erin Havel.

Havel, a 38-year-old cancer survivor, is talking about her expensive prescription drugs, which cost more than $100,000 a year.

That puts the Seattle woman in the fast-growing “super spender” category along with thousands of other people in the United States.

“I had this great savings account,” Havel said, “that just went to nothing almost immediately once I stopped working and was having these treatments and trying to deal with the insurance.”

Havel was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in 2007, ten days after her 30th birthday. Soon afterward, she was put on Gleevec, a breakthrough drug that was the first viable treatment for her type of cancer.

But this cure came at a steep price.

To stay healthy, Havel needs to take one pill a day for the rest of her life, provided the drug continues to work for her. At the outset, Gleevec cost $3,000 a month.

“It wasn’t so bad at first, but then it started to creep up,” she said. “The next year it was a thousand dollars more, and then the year after that it was another thousand dollars.”

Recent reports put the wholesale price of Gleevec at around $8,500 per month. Novartis, the company that makes the drug, has netted billions in profit.

As the price of Gleevec rose, Havel began to get pushback from her insurance company. Sometimes the company would agree to cover the cost of the drug for one month but deny subsequent coverage.

“They would send me a letter,” said Havel, “and it would say: ‘We’re sorry, we’re not sending you any more of this medication until you try another step therapy.’”

Gleevec remains the best treatment option for people with CML. At one time 70 percent of people diagnosed with CML were likely to die. Gleevec has turned CML into a manageable disease for 90 percent of patients.

