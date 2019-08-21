Share on Pinterest Researchers saying reducing triglycerides is important, especially in light of the obesity epidemic in the United States. Getty Images Scientists say 4 grams daily of prescription omega-3 medication can significantly reduce triglyceride levels .

. High triglyceride levels can narrow arteries and increase heart disease risk .

. Experts say lifestyle changes and medications such as statins and omega-3s can lower triglyceride levels. Prescription omega-3 fatty acids can reduce high levels of triglycerides, but experts say consumers should avoid supplements that are unregulated. A recent scientific advisory from the American Heart Association (AHA) found 4 grams daily of prescription omega-3 reduce triglyceride levels by 30 percent or more in most people who need treatment for high triglycerides. “From our review of the evidence from 17 randomized, controlled clinical trials on high triglyceride levels, we concluded that treatment with 4 grams daily of any of the available prescription choices is effective and can be used safely in conjunction with statin medicines that lower cholesterol,” said Ann Skulas-Ray, PhD, an author of the advisory published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation. Trigylcerides are a kind of fat that circulates in the bloodstream. A healthy level of triglycerides is less than 150 mg/dL. Elevated levels are considered those with a triglyceride level of 200 mg/dL or above. High triglyceride levels can cause narrowing of the arteries and an increased risk of heart attack or stroke. For those with triglyceride levels greater than 500 mg/dL, complications also arise in the pancreas. “When triglycerides accumulate in very high concentrations in the blood it can cause a very serious condition where the pancreas gets inflamed called pancreatitis. This is actually a very dangerous situation and in some cases can be fatal if it’s not recognized early on,” Dr. Michael Shapiro, a member of the Prevention Section and Leadership Council at the American College of Cardiology, told Healthline.

How to lower triglycerides When a person eats, the body converts calories it doesn’t need right away into triglycerides. These are stored in fat cells and later are released to provide energy between meals. Those who eat more calories than they burn may have high triglycerides. A common cause of elevated or high levels of triglycerides is lifestyle factors. “The Western lifestyle; being overweight or obese, being sedentary, having a poor diet, particularly one that is enriched in simple sugars and carbs and high in saturated fat, drinking too much alcohol. This is absolutely related to the epidemics of obesity and diabetes. It’s almost a certainty that is what is the cause of elevated triglycerides. We need to do much more to combat this epidemic of obesity,” Shapiro told Healthline. About 25 percent of adults in the United States have a triglyceride level that is considered borderline high. Lifestyle interventions such as regular exercising, avoiding foods high in refined sugar or carbohydrates, and limiting alcohol intake can help reduce triglycerides. But in some people, medical therapy is also needed. “In those that have never had a heart attack or stroke, if the triglyceride levels are elevated over 150 mg/dl, they are a risk factor for heart disease over the long term and it is advisable to take steps to lower triglyceride levels, including diet, exercise, weight loss and sometimes medications,” Dr. Joshua Knowles, an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center in California, told Healthline. “In those with a prior heart attack or stroke, recent data suggests we should really try much harder to lower triglycerides, potentially using medications such as omega-3 fatty acids along with statins,” he said. The AHA advisory suggests the effective dose of prescription omega-3 fatty acids is 4 grams daily with food. This was found to be effective in lowering triglyceride levels regardless of whether the patient was on statins, a type of drug used to lower cholesterol in the blood.