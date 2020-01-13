Share on Pinterest Truvada and Humira are among the medications that have seen an increase in prices so far this year. Getty Images

The prices of almost 500 prescription drugs have already risen since Jan. 1.

The average price hike is about 5 percent.

Among the drug prices that have increased are Cotempla XR, Eliquis, Truvada, and Humira.

Experts say the price increases affect insurers more than consumers. They also urge legislators to take action to help lower drug costs.

Action to reduce prescription drug prices may be on the back burner on Capitol Hill amid discussions about impeachment and Iran.

But the White House and many legislators still have hopes of some action to reduce prices in 2020.

President Trump proposed new rules aimed at that goal in mid-December.

However, prices for hundreds of prescription drugs have shot up.

According to GoodRx, a startup that tracks prescription drug prices and helps consumers find discounts, the prices of more than 560 medications have gone up since Dec. 31.

On average, the increase has been about 5 percent.

Among the specific drugs with already raised prices are Eliquis (used to reduce risk of stroke in people with an irregular heartbeat), Truvada (an antiretroviral used to prevent HIV transmission), and Humira (used to treat some types of arthritis).

The drug with the biggest price hike was Marplan, which is used to treat depression, at 14 percent.

The second highest was Cotempla XR, which is used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy, at 13 percent.

GoodRx notes that consumers aren’t typically affected by these price increases since it affects what insurers pay.

“But the list price is still a good proxy for the price of a drug. In essence, rising list prices lead to rising out-of-pocket costs for patients,” the company noted in a blog post.