1. Put HIV on the Agenda Topping the list compiled by the Diverse Elders Coalition (DEC), the AIDS Community Research Initiative of America (ACRIA), and Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders (SAGE) is a request that the White House put the issue of HIV and aging on the agenda for its once-in-a-decade aging conference, scheduled for 2015. The discussion needs to center on how to reach this population and identify their needs. Robert Espinoza, senior director of public policy and communications for SAGE, told Healthline that older people at risk for HIV often have a different set of circumstances than other at-risk or infected groups. “Some older people become sexually active later in life after a partner or spouse passes away,” he said. So they are less likely to have tools and coping skills for safer sex.

2. Identify Those with Special Needs The report also says that seniors with HIV need to be designated a population of “Greatest Social Need” if and when the U.S. Congress reauthorizes the Older Americans Act of 1965. Many older gay men, in particular, grew up in a bygone era of extreme discrimination and stigma. As a result, they may not disclose their sexuality to their doctors, so the doctors won’t know they are at risk. In the end, these men are often diagnosed with HIV and AIDS concurrently because they don’t get tested until symptoms appear, Espinoza said. This can be further complicated by the fact that some symptoms of HIV resemble symptoms of aging and so go unchecked. Learn More: HIV Symptoms in Men »

3. Test, Test, Test Advocacy groups urge Congress to allocate more funds to the CDC so that the agency can devise campaigns aimed at the elderly that encourage them to get tested for HIV. There is a myth that older people don’t have sex, Espinoza said, but they do. Even though the CDC recommends annual HIV testing through the age of 65, many doctors don’t adhere to this guideline. Getting older people tested and into treatment would not only save the healthcare system money in the long run, Espinoza said, but also help avoid a public health crisis.

5. Expand Medicaid Coverage The report also suggests expanding Medicaid coverage as outlined in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) so that people younger than 65, who don’t yet qualify for Medicare, can get treatment regardless of their ability to pay.

7. Fund NIH Research on HIV The report calls for increasing support to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to fund more research on HIV and aging among diverse populations. “On average, adults age 60 and older have more than two chronic diseases,” the report states. One ACRIA study found that the most common conditions among people 50 and older with HIV include depression, arthritis, hepatitis, neuropathy, and high blood pressure. Longevity Secrets: Advice from Golden Olympians »