HIV awareness groups say providing better access to the drug is essential to lower the rate of infection.

A drug designed to stop HIV before it infects a person is being described as a key part of the new White House plan to fight the deadly virus.

The White House recently updated its national HIV/AIDS strategy, which is designed to better manage the spread of the virus.

The report updates the White House’s original 2010 plan. It details 37 recommendations for management and treatment of the disease.

One of the most controversial aspects of the plan is to makepre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) accessible through access to drugs like Truvada. The daily pill can be taken by HIV-negative people who may be at high risk for the disease. Truvada was approved in 2012.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that young gay and bisexual men accounted for 72 percent of new HIV infections in 2010.

Dr. Judith A. Aberg, who serves as the HIV Medicine Association’s liaison to the Infectious Diseases Society of America board of directors, said that statistic means “we cannot afford not to increase access to PrEP.”

She also noted that the lifetime cost of treating HIV is $379,668. Providing PrEP not only prevents infection, it eliminates that expense.

“PrEP should be covered by insurers like other effective prevention interventions in addition to being supported with federal resources for those who need it with no other source of coverage,” Aberg added.

Lindsey Dawson, a senior policy analyst with the HIV policy team at Kaiser Family Foundation, said the inclusion of PrEP and other scientific advances in the plan is “important given PrEP’s ability to potentially reduce new infections when taken as directed.”

Another goal of the plan is to suppress the virus in those who already have it. PrEP is also seen as a key to that part of the strategy.

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), about 50,000 cases of HIV arise each year. About two-thirds of them are in gay and bisexual men. HRC reports that transgender women are also highly susceptible to contracting HIV.

Tari Hanneman, deputy director of the Health and Aging Program at HRC, said her organization has endorsed PrEP. She said HRC has urged insurers, policy makers, and drug manufacturers to make PrEP available to all people who qualify regardless of their socioeconomic standing.

Her group has been working to promote the use of PrEP through the #DailyBlue social media campaign.

Read More: Educating Doctors About HIV and PrEP »