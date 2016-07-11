Pregnant women taking prenatal vitamins may not need them, according to a review of published research about the effectiveness.

An expectant mother wants nothing but the best for her child.

That’s often why she takes prenatal vitamins.

The supplements are often sold and marketed as necessities for proper fetal development.

However, these vitamins don’t have enough research behind them to warrant their use, according to a review of available evidence published in the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin (DTB).

While many of the vitamins have no noted benefits, researchers say there is good cause for pregnant women to supplement their diets with folic acid and vitamin D.

Most multivitamins, researchers say, are merely an added cost without a documented return on investment.

“We found no evidence to recommend that all pregnant women should take prenatal multi-nutrient supplements beyond the nationally advised folic acid and vitamin D supplements, generic versions of which can be purchased relatively inexpensively,” researchers concluded.

