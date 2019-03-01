Taking vitamins early in pregnancy may be key.

Prenatal vitamins may help to lower the risk of autism in children, even for high-risk families.

In prior studies, the use of prenatal vitamins, specifically folate (which is taken as a dietary supplement known as folic acid), has been shown to significantly lower the risk of developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Now, new research published February 27 in JAMA Psychiatry , claims that the benefits of prenatal vitamins also extend to high-risk families as well.



Families that have a child with autism are at high risk of having another child with ASD.

These younger siblings are up to 14 times more likely to have ASD when compared with the general population because of ASD’s genetic heritability.

According to the new study, use of prenatal vitamins cut the risk of developing ASD in younger siblings of children with ASD by half.

“Evidence is building for an important role of gestational exposures, including nutrition, in relation to autism. Research from imaging and other studies of the brain show that processes affected in autism occur during pregnancy. Studies have repeatedly shown that taking folic acid supplements were associated with protection from autism in the general population,”Rebecca J. Schmidt, PhD, assistant professor in the department of public health sciences and the MIND Institute, UC Davis School of Medicine, and first author of the study told Healthline.