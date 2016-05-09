Researchers say expectant mothers who consume artificially sweetened beverages may double their children’s risk of being overweight at 1 year old.

Expectant mothers want the best for their children. But new evidence suggests diet sodas and other artificially sweetened beverages may not be good things.

A study released Monday in JAMA Pediatrics suggests artificial noncaloric sweeteners — those often used to replace sugar — consumed during pregnancy could give a child twice as great a chance of being overweight at 1 year old.

“To our knowledge, our results provide the first human evidence that artificial sweetener consumption during pregnancy may increase the risk of early childhood overweight,” the researchers concluded. “Given the current epidemic of childhood obesity and the widespread consumption of artificial sweeteners, further research is warranted.”

With an epidemic of obesity plaguing the United States and other developed countries, researchers across the globe are attempting to discover exactly what is propelling the growing waistlines.

In the United States, a third of adults and children are now obese, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While added sugar intake is strongly associated with obesity and related conditions, including type 2 diabetes, artificially sweetened beverages, including diet sodas, have become increasingly popular.

Research has shown consumption of diet sodas was associated with significantly greater risks of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, beverage manufacturers say diet sodas can be an effective tool for weight loss.

The majority of the research on how artificial sweeteners can affect a developing fetus has been performed on animals.

The new research offers some insight into exactly how a mother’s beverage choice can affect her child.

Read More: Get the Facts on Childhood Obesity »