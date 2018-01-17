Canadian researchers say unpublished information from a clinical trial shows Diclegis isn’t as effective as previously thought.

How effective is the most commonly prescribed drug for nausea during pregnancy?

Not so great, say researchers from St. Michael’s Hospital in Canada. They are questioning the effectiveness of pyridoxine-doxylamine, which is sold under the brand name Diclegis in the United States.

In an article published today in the journal PLOS ONE, the research team shared previously unpublished information from a randomized clinical trial conducted in 2009, called DIC-301.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relied on DIC-301 to approve Diclegis, which has been prescribed to millions of women around the world.

But after obtaining a copy of the manufacturer’s full clinical trial report from Health Canada, the researchers from St. Michael’s said they found evidence that the drug isn’t clinically effective.

The clinical trial report specified that the findings would only be considered clinically important if there was a three-point reduction in symptoms — a threshold that the results didn’t meet.

The clinical trial found that on a 13-point scale, women who took the drug reported reductions in symptoms that were only 0.7 points greater than those who took a placebo.

While that difference is statistically significant, it’s not large enough to be noticeable to patients, Dr. Nav Persaud, MSc, lead investigator and a family physician at St. Michael’s, told Healthline.

“One of the most important things about this study is that it explains exactly why many women who have taken this medication would believe that it works and many of the physicians who have prescribed it would believe that it works,” he said.

“When you look at the symptom scores for women who are given a placebo, they start around 9 on the first day of the study, and by two weeks later, the symptom score is 4 out of 13, and a minimum score on that scale is 3, which would indicate no symptoms,” he added.

In other words, whether women were given a placebo or the drug, they went from having relatively high symptoms at the start of the trial to having low or no symptoms by the end.

The simplest explanation, Persaud said, was that participants’ nausea and vomiting was self-limited, which means it would have resolved without treatment.

He noted that while the clinical trial didn’t show that pyridoxine-doxylamine was effective, it also didn’t find any safety issues associated with the drug.