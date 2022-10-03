Share on Pinterest Preeclampsia can produce serious health issues during pregnancy. Cara Dolan/Stocksy

Severe preeclampsia can raise the risk for pregnant women of developing dangerously high blood pressure.

Researchers say the blood pressure medication nifedipine can help reduce this risk.

Experts say less serious forms of preeclampsia can be treated with diet, exercise, and relaxation techniques.

Researchers say women with severe preeclampsia during pregnancy can be treated with extended-release nifedipine during labor and delivery to reduce the risk of dangerously high blood pressure.

The researchers detailed their findings in a study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.

The study, completed at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, had 110 participants. All the participants were at least 22 weeks pregnant and diagnosed with preeclampsia. All underwent induced labor.

Half of the participants were randomly assigned to take a 30 mg nifedipine pill daily until delivery. The other half were given a placebo.

During the study, researchers examined:

The impact of the medication on delivery

If and how long the baby needed care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)

The findings included:

34% of the women who took nifedipine required acute hypertension therapy compared to 55% of the placebo group

Almost 21% of those taking nifedipine required a cesarean section compared to 34% of the placebo group

29% of the babies whose mothers took nifedipine required admission to NICU compared to 47% of the placebo group

When looking at other medical factors, researchers reported there wasn’t a significant difference between the two groups, such as Apgar score, blood sugar levels, bilirubin, and the need for extra oxygen.

The scientists followed participants through hospital discharge and reviewed their charts until six weeks after delivery.

“When a pregnant individual has a history of high blood pressure before pregnancy, medical professionals might suggest long-acting nifedipine or other maintenance blood pressure medications any time in pregnancy. The goal is to keep blood pressure 140/90 mmHg or lower,” said Dr. Erin Cleary, a first author fo the study and a fellow in maternal-fetal medicine at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, at the time the study was conducted.

“When high blood pressure initially develops during pregnancy, we typically hold off on starting medication until blood pressure goes above 160/105 mmHg,” she told Healthline. “Our study differs because starting a long-acting medication during labor has not yet been studied.”