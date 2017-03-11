When it comes to MS treatment, understanding the scope of the disease’s progression is crucial. Here’s how doctors and researchers are beginning to find answers.

Life with a progressive disease can be challenging for anyone, even the most prepared.

Not knowing what the future holds can make for unnecessary stress.

Add to that a lack of approved therapies, and someone with the disease could lose hope.

But doctors and researchers, in a range of studies, are beginning to find answers to these issues for people with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Understanding who will develop progression with the disease is a big part of MS treatment.

Stopping the progression is key to slowing or stopping neurological damage, and early treatment leads to a better chance of living well with MS.

While there are no drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for progressive MS, one medication is expected to get FDA approval late this month.

Ocrelizumab is considered a breakthrough in the treatment of progressive MS. Study participants showed lower rates of clinical progression — meaning their symptoms appeared improved after receiving the drug. Also, the number of lesions showing up on MRI were fewer.

