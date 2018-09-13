Military scientists are looking at aggressive bacteria that use grappling hooks and pack hunting to kill other bacteria.

Everything in nature has a predator.

Humans reached the top of the food chain not because of speed, big claws, or sharp teeth, but because our brains developed — along with things like opposable thumbs — to allow us to use tools.

Whether spears to hunt or scalpels to heal, humans have developed numerous tools to keep our species thriving.

But one of them — the discovery and development of antibiotics — is slowly losing its effectiveness.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria cause 23,000 deaths annually in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All told, somewhere around 2 million Americans are infected ever year with bacteria that have built up defenses against the strongest antibiotics currently available.

While antibiotic development slowed because it’s not profitable for pharmaceutical companies, researchers across the globe are investigating new ways to combat drug-resistant bacteria, including viruses and other bacteria that can take them out.

So, some U.S. military-funded researchers have decided to try to use good bacteria to fight really bad bacteria.

Essentially, they’re pitting predator versus predator.

In doing so, they’ve been able to find predatory bacteria that can kill microscopic bad guys with methods straight out of a comic book: grappling hooks, vampiric sucking, and hunting like packs of wolves.