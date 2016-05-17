Baked, boiled, or mashed, new research indicates potatoes raise the risk of high blood pressure, suggesting they be removed from school lunch and food stamp programs.

Potatoes — one of the most ubiquitous foods in the world — may need to be reevaluated for people who need to be more heart healthy.

A new study released today examined the diets of people who included potatoes as a staple in their meals — eating four or more servings a week — and found they had an increased risk of high blood pressure.

Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard Medical School found those who replaced one serving of boiled, baked, or mashed potatoes per day with a nonstarchy vegetable had a lower risk of hypertension.

Lead study researcher Dr. Lea Borgi, a physician at Brigham, said few independent studies have examined the impact of potatoes and this new research could be part of the conversation about what constitutes a healthy diet.

“Potatoes are very nutrient rich for sure, but one should also know they’re very high on the glucose index,” she told Healthline.

Her team’s results were published in the British Medical Journal .

Until recently, federal school lunch programs restricted white potatoes to one cup a week and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) excluded white potatoes.

The restriction on starchy vegetables in school lunches was lifted in 2012 and white potatoes were included in WIC vouchers in 2015.

