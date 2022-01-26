Share on Pinterest If you’re trying to make healthier choices about the amount of food you eat during a meal, understanding the difference between ‘portion size’ and ‘serving size’ can make a big difference. Getty Images

A new survey reports that most consumers do not know the difference between “portions size” and “serving size,” though many mistakenly believe they do.

“Portion size” is defined as how much a person chooses to eat or drink. “Serving size” is based on a standardized amount of food or drink which is established by research done on the eating habits of adults and children.

Understanding the difference between portion size and serving size can help you better manage your diet and make more informed choices about the amounts of food you eat during a meal.

When you go grocery shopping or plan on preparing your next meal, do you know the difference between “portion size” and “serving size”? If you confuse the two or think they’re the same thing, you’re not alone.

A new survey from the International Food Information Council (IFIC) reveals that while most consumers think they know the difference between the terms, they actually don’t.

What is the difference?

Ali Webster, PhD, RD, director of Research and Nutrition Communications at the IFIC, told Healthline that “portion size and serving size are like siblings. They have a lot in common, but they’re also unique.”

She said portion size is defined as how much “you personally choose to eat or drink,” while “serving size is based on a standardized amount that people usually eat or drink, based on research done on the eating habits of adults and children.”

“We often encounter serving size information when we look at packaged foods — it’s right there on the Nutrition Facts label. Over time, it seems that many people have internalized that information as a recommendation for how much to eat when that’s not necessarily the case,” Webster explained.

“To illustrate, our research shows that regardless of the type of food, nearly half say they try to eat close to the serving size listed on packaging at least sometimes,” she said.

She added that “it’s clear that more effective communication is needed about the differences between these terms and how they can be applied to our eating habits.”

The survey published today uses data from interviews with 1,000 adults, ages 18 and up, conducted from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2021.

It found that 9 in 10 people reported they had “at least some understanding of ‘serving size’ and ‘portion size,'” according to IFIC.

For one of the questions, participants were asked to identify “which statements best align with your understanding of serving size?” followed by a fill-in-the-blank of “serving size is ___.”

They found that:

48% said “serving size is” “based on a standardized amount of food or beverage that people typically consume in one sitting.”

46% said it’s “defined by the food company that creates the product.”

39% said it’s “defined by dietitians and health professionals.”

33% said it’s “defined by government agencies” like the FDA.

33% said it’s “how much of a food or beverage that you choose to eat in one sitting.”

These numbers are very similar to how people define portion size. The survey found that:

48% said it’s “based on a standardized amount of food or beverage that people typically consume in one sitting.”

45% said it’s “how much of a food or beverage that you choose to eat in one sitting.”

44% said it’s “defined by dietitians and health professionals.”

32% said it’s “defined by the food company that creates the product.”

29% said it’s “defined by government agencies” such as the FDA.

Following these questions, participants were given accurate definitions of the difference between the two terms. After reading the definitions, almost two in three said they “gained a better understanding” of the two topics.

“When we gave survey takers even the most basic of definitions of these terms, two in three said they understood more about portion size and serving size. This is a great example of both the need for nutrition professionals to help people understand more about their food choices and that the message doesn’t need to be overly complicated,” Webster said.

She noted that one key distinction to keep in mind is the fact that serving size is going to be “the same for everyone who looks at the package. The label says what it says.”

“But that amount may not match how much you want to eat or how much you need to eat to feel satisfied,” she added. “Practically, you can think of it this way: use the serving size to learn more about the nutritional attributes of the product, and use your own hunger cues, health goals, and personal preferences to find the right portion size for you.”