An environmental group has filed legal action against a manufacturer of child car seats that the organization says contain a toxic chemical.

Officials at the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) have asked Orbit Baby Inc. to do a nationwide recall of its toddler car seat and its infant car seat because they contain toxic flame retardant, chlorinated Tris.

CEH officials said Tris is a chemical known to cause cancer under California’s Proposition 65 consumer protection law.

CEH representatives said Orbit Baby has advertised its car seats as being free of toxic flame retardants, but independent tests ordered by the environmental group show “high levels of Tris” in those products.

“In twenty years of exposing companies that mislead consumers, this is one of the most outrageous instances of corporate ‘green washing’ that we have ever seen,” CEH Executive Director Michael Green said in a statement. “Orbit promised parents a safer car seat made without toxic flame retardants, yet sold them products that put children at risk of high exposures to a cancer-causing chemical. Orbit must take responsibility and recall these toxic car seats.”

Healthline has sent a request to Orbit Baby officials for comment, but so far the company has not responded.

