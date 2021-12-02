Share on Pinterest New research finds that poor sleep can negatively affect your attitude about your age and your health as you grow older. EMS FORSTER PRODUCTIONS/Getty Images Researchers have found a link between poor sleep and negative feelings about aging.

Poor sleep can also have detrimental effects on health.

Getting better sleep may improve your experience as you grow older.

Experts say there are several scientifically proven steps you can follow to get a better night’s sleep. Do you feel older than your years when you first roll out of bed in the morning? University of Exeter researchers say it may be because you aren’t sleeping well. According to the study’s lead author, Serena Sabatini, PhD, poor sleep quality has been linked to more negative feelings about aging, such as feeling older and having a worse outlook on aging. In addition, people who don’t sleep well can become more prone to problems with their health. They note, however, that treating sleep problems may improve people’s experiences of aging.

Poor sleep associated with negative views about aging Altogether, 4,482 people ages 50 and older were included in the study. The participants were part of another study called the PROTECT study. The goal of the PROTECT study is to learn what protects people’s cognitive health as they grow older. This study came about because, during the PROTECT study, they noticed that many people were commenting on their sleep quality and how it related to how they felt. Because of these comments, they decided to give the participants a questionnaire asking about their perceived sleep quality. The questionnaire also asked about negative changes in memory, energy, independence, motivation, and activity. The study participants completed the questionnaire two times, a year apart. When the researchers analyzed the collected data, they found that the people who rated their sleep the worst felt older. They also felt they were aging badly.

Poor sleep can affect physical, mental, and cognitive health Experts say sleeping badly doesn’t just make you feel more negative about aging, but it can also have real effects on your health. Stephanie Griggs, PhD, RN, assistant professor at Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing and faculty associate at Schubert Center for Child Studies at Case Western Reserve University, said that, during sleep, we cycle through rapid eye movement (REM) and non-rapid eye movement (NREM) stages: N1, N2, and N3. “These processes and the stages of sleep are essential to help us restore, recover from illness, repair our body, consolidate our memories, and regulate our emotions to name a few,” she said. She further explained that different hormones are secreted or regulated during these various stages. For example, growth hormone is secreted during NREM N3 (slow wave sleep). This hormone is responsible for repairing blood vessels. Griggs said this is important because tiny tears in the blood vessels can lead to plaque buildup and eventually a heart attack or stroke. Cristiano Guarana, assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, further explained that poor sleep can make thinking more difficult. Sleep deprivation reduces the connectivity between the amygdala and the prefrontal cortex of the brain, he said. “In general, those regions are responsible for controlling our impulses and processing relevant information. For example, sleep-deprived individuals have lapses in attention, make poor choices, engage in unethical behavior, and are bad at regulating negative emotions,” he said. “Basically, when individuals do not get enough sleep, they are less equipped to process information,” he concluded.