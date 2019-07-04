The CDC issued a report on the bacteria Cryptosporidium.

With the pool-loving parasite Cryptosporidium — aka crypto — on the rise, you may be wondering if you should skip the pool this Fourth of July.

After all, if you happen to swallow a bit of pool water that’s contaminated with crypto, you could have a bout of watery diarrhea for up to three weeks.

The good news is that you shouldn’t have to call off your pool party.

However, you may want to take special precautions before you cannonball into the deep end. This is according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which published a report last week about the parasite.

Between 2009 and 2017, researchers identified 444 outbreaks resulting in 7,465 cases of cryptosporidiosis — the illness that’s triggered by the parasite.

The number of cryptosporidiosis outbreaks grew by about 13 percent each year, according to the report.

Thirty-five percent of the outbreaks were linked to pools and water playgrounds.

The rest were caused by contact with infected cattle, exposure to infected children in childcare settings, and consuming contaminated foods like unpasteurized milk or apple cider.

The vast majority of cases occurred during the peak summer months of July and August.

“The number of treated recreational water–associated outbreaks caused by Cryptosporidium drives the summer seasonal peak in both waterborne cryptosporidiosis outbreaks and cryptosporidiosis outbreaks overall,” the CDC stated in the report.