The Department of Health and Human Services has redesigned its website to walk people through healthcare changes they’ll encounter under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act beginning in October.

After years of debate, pandering, lawsuits, and grumbling, the mandatory coverage provision of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act—better known as “Obamacare”—is on its way.

Come Oct. 1, open enrollment begins for all qualifying U.S. citizens in the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. People who have insurance through their employers need to do nothing because those benefits will satisfy the government’s requirement that everyone carry health insurance. However, through the Marketplace they can see if they might qualify for a plan with lower monthly premiums or fewer out-of-pocket costs.

Healthcare coverage offered through the Marketplace must cover emergency care, outpatient care, hospitalization, maternity and newborn care, prescription drugs, mental health services, preventive care, laboratory services, and more.

“For millions of Americans and their families, the time for having the security of affordable, quality health care coverage they need and deserve is finally within sight,” Kathleen Sebelius, Health and Human Services secretary, wrote on the department’s blog.

Signed in 2010, the nation’s largest healthcare law makes numerous changes to the current healthcare system, including allowing individuals to get cost-effective healthcare through the government. All eligible Americans are required to carry a minimum level of healthcare coverage or face fines of $95 a year or one percent of their income, whichever is greater.



However, the U.S. Department announced Tuesday it will delay the start of the employer mandate, requiring companies with 50 or more full-time employees to offer their employees healthcare coverage, until 2015, a year-long delay the department says will allow for a smoother transition.



“During this 2014 transition period, we strongly encourage employers to maintain or expand health coverage,” Mark J. Mazur, assistant secretary for tax policy with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, said in a statement.