Texas and Massachusetts are on the front lines of efforts to ensure that rape victims have access to trained medical staff in their communities.

Senate Bill 1191, authored by Texas state Senator Wendy Davis (D-Fort Worth), will require that all Texas hospitals with emergency rooms have doctors or nurses trained to collect evidence of sexual assault, called a “rape kit,” beginning Sept. 1.

Davis, who made headlines in June after her 11-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill in the state senate, is again pushing for women’s rights in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Tribune reports that, currently, only 69 of the state’s 254 counties have at least one registered Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE). If victims of sexual assault go to a hospital that is not designated as a collection site for forensic evidence, they must travel, sometimes long distances, to have a rape kit taken.

Davis told the Tribune, “My fear is that some women won’t continue to [travel to multiple facilities]. They won’t go forward and prosecute their case.”

Not all hospitals will be required to have a SANE program, the certification for which can be costly and time consuming. Instead, they must all have someone on staff with “basic sexual assault forensic evidence collection training or education.”

Because state licensing boards have yet to decide how to certify nurses and doctors with this type of training, hospital administrators say complying with the new law could incur substantial costs.