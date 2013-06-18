Researchers recommend simple hospital guidelines to cut MRSA infection rates by 70 percent.

Antibiotic-resistant infections, especially Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) are becoming frighteningly common in U.S. hospitals, and we only have ourselves to blame. Up to 85 percent of staph infections are caused by a patient’s own bacteria, meaning that we’re actually infecting ourselves.

Three in 10 Americans carry staph bacteria in their noses, where the germs live benignly unless they are allowed to enter the body through an open wound like a surgical incision. If one of these patients touches his or her nose and then the surgical site, the bacteria can wreak havoc.

Now, a research team at the University of Iowa has published a study in the British Medical Journal outlining a simple, three-step plan to cut MRSA infection rates by up to 71 percent and infections from a broader class of gram-positive bacteria by up to 59 percent.

“We now know we can target staph where it exists naturally in some patients, which is in the nose,” lead study author Marin Schweizer, an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Iowa, said in a press release. “That’s the bull’s-eye, and we can wipe it out. What we are recommending is a really simple, cheap solution to a big problem.”

Based on their review of 39 studies of infection prevention strategies in U.S. hospitals, the research team recommends that doctors swab patients’ noses before surgery to test for MRSA bacteria. If the patient has MRSA bacteria naturally living in his or her nose, apply an antibiotic nose ointment in the days before surgery. During the procedure, doctors should give those patients an antibiotic that targets MRSA and give all other patients a more general antibiotic.

Schweizer says that a tube of the nose ointment costs about $20 and that insurance often covers the cost.