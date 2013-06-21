A Mayo Clinic study finds that nearly 70 percent of Americans are prescribed at least one medication, with antibiotics, antidepressants, and opioids topping the list.

Nearly seven out of 10 Americans were prescribed at least one drug in 2009, and half were given two or more, according to new research from the Mayo Clinic.

The most commonly prescribed drugs were antibiotics, antidepressants, and painkilling opioids, according to the study, published this week in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Study author Dr. Jennifer St. Sauver said that women and older adults received more prescriptions, but prescription drug use spanned all age groups. Children were most commonly prescribed anti-asthma medications, antibiotics, and vaccines.

“When people talk about the most common chronic conditions in the community, they’re talking about things like heart disease and diabetes. Well, the second most common prescription in our community is for antidepressants, so that does suggest that mental health conditions are a huge issue in our community and maybe an area we should focus on,” she said in a YouTube video explaining the research.

The community, specifically, is Olmsted County, Minn. (pop. 142,377), which is the site of the Mayo Clinic’s Rochester Epidemiology Project, a large-scale population study. Researchers there say the makeup of the population is comparable to that of the rest of the country.

While the researchers couldn’t definitively say why so many people take prescription medications, there are several reasons why spending on prescription drugs in the U.S. reached $250 billion in 2009, the year prescription use was analyzed.