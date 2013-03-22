The U.S. Senate removes the science from political science by passing an amendment limiting the scope of National Science Foundation research.

A new amendment to a bill authorizing funding for the National Science Foundation (NSF) prohibits researchers from studying politics.

Senator Tom Coburn (R-Okla.)—a medical doctor and three-time cancer survivor— won a battle in his on-going war with the NSF by amending the Full-Year Appropriations Act to only allow for political science research that promotes “national security or the economic interests of the United States.”

The rest of the Senate agreed and passed the amendment earlier this week.

The American Political Science Association is crying foul, saying that allowing politicians to dictate what the NSF studies is a gross intrusion into the scientific process.

“The amendment creates an exceptionally dangerous slippery slope. While political science research is most immediately affected, at risk is any and all research in any and all disciplines funded by the NSF,” they said in a press release. “The amendment makes all scientific research vulnerable to the whims of political pressure.”