Given a choice between paying higher health insurance premiums or walking 5,000 steps a day, 97 percent of obese patients took steps to improve their health, even those who felt they were being coerced. It started with some controversy, but after a Michigan insurance company told obese people to walk every day or pay more for healthcare, they walked it off. Blue Care Network of Michigan, a Blue Cross Blue Shield partner, gave obese clients an option: pay up to 20 percent more in health insurance premiums or walk 5,000 steps (roughly 2.5 miles) a day. The move to force obese people into a fitness routine was one of the largest-scale incentive programs in the country. After one year, 97 percent of the 6,548 eligible participants met their daily average required number of steps, which were counted by a pedometer and tracked online.

Coercion or Motivation? Even patient critics, who initially called the move “coercive,” met or exceeded their daily walking requirements, according to researchers at the University of Michigan and Stanford University, who published their findings in the journal Translational Behavioral Medicine. A third of those who took a satisfaction survey found the incentives—which saved some families up to $2,000 in out-of-pocket expenses—coercive. Two-thirds, however, liked the program. “There are ethical debates around the idea of forcing someone to be personally responsible for health care costs related to not exercising, but we expect to see more of these approaches to financially motivate healthier behaviors,” senior study author Dr. Caroline Richardson, an assistant professor at the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, said in a press release. “Wellness interventions like this clearly hold significant promise for encouraging physical activity among adults who are obese.” Currently, more than one-third of American adults are considered obese, though the rate appears to be slowing, according to the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control (CDC).



The CDC recently released statistics showing that only about 20 percent of American adults get the recommended 2.5 hours of cardiovascular exercise and strength training each week.