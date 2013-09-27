As consumers work to understand the new health insurance marketplace, exchanges plan more sweeping change. Open enrollment for Obamacare health insurance exchanges begins October 1st, and consumers are getting their first real look at what state and federal marketplaces have to offer. But even as the ink on the menu is drying, exchange operators are already looking toward future changes. In a perspective piece published earlier this month in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), policy researchers Henry Aaron and Kevin Lucia discussed a few ways exchanges might be able to “help shape the organization, quality, and financing of all U.S. health care” in years to come.

What You Can Expect to Find in October State and federal exchanges launch Tuesday, and open enrollment lasts until March 31, 2014. Coverage begins January 1, 2014, and anyone who does not have insurance coverage in 2014 is subject to a monetary penalty. Any legal U.S. resident can use the exchanges to find insurance coverage. The exchange operators have partnered with private insurers to provide packages of care for individuals and, starting in 2015, small businesses. States are the primary regulators of their exchanges, though many have decided to let the federal government manage their plans for now. Visit healthcare.gov to learn more about your state’s plan. In addition to the marketplaces, certain states have chosen to expand free Medicaid coverage to those who earn up to 138 percent of poverty level. Most people earning less than 400 percent of poverty level will qualify for subsidies to help pay for health insurance they buy in the exchanges. “There will likely be glitches with the roll out of a huge startup,” Lucia, project director of Georgetown University’s Health Policy Institute, told Healthline. “The key is that governments have a process in place to identify them and work on resolving them. Don’t be surprised to see a deferment of some of the more consumer friendly parts of the exchanges.” Healthcare Reform: How the Poor Continue to Fall Through the Cracks