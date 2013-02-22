Battles over breast cancer genes and soybean seeds reach the Supreme Court.

Patents exist to protect inventors (and their investors) from those who would steal their idea for, say, a new cell phone charger and manufacture a cheap knock-off. But what happens when companies patent genes?

The longest running spat over gene patenting may be between agribusiness giant Monsanto and organic farmers. Monsanto, DuPont, and Syngenta together hold 53 percent of the commercial seed market worldwide, and Monsanto’s genetically modified “Round-up Ready” seeds are the norm on industrial-scale farms.

Monsanto says that because the company invested a great deal of time and money genetically engineering a seed that is resistant to its weed-killer, Round-up. Because it can produce more food per acre of land, Monsanto says they have the right to patent that seed. The problem is that seeds grow into plants, which create more seeds with the same patented genetic makeup.

So, Monsanto asserts that even if a farmer pays for Round-up Ready seeds, if he or she saves seeds from that crop to plant the following year without paying Monsanto again for the rights, it amounts to a crime. The company is suing 75-year-old Indiana farmer Vernon Hugh Bowman for buying and planting such second-hand seeds.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments from both parties, but is widely expected to side Monsanto.

“Why in the world,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. asked, “would anybody spend any money to try to improve the seed if as soon as they sold the first one anybody could grow more and have as many of those seeds as they want?”