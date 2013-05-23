Contrary to popular belief, offering a reward for blood donations isn’t such a bad idea.

When a natural disaster strikes, whether it’s a historically tragic tornado, a super storm, or a rash of exceptionally bad wild fires, there is plenty and more the unaffected can do to help the victims. One thing most able-bodied adults can do to help is donate blood. But while blood donation seems simple, there often isn’t enough donated blood to go around during a crisis.

Three economists are now suggesting a fix for blood banks left high and dry—offer incentives for donation. While giving a reward for a blood donation seems obvious, it hasn’t been common practice during the past 40 years.



The thinking goes that blood donations will be of the highest quality if they come from volunteers, not if the donations have been incentivized. But that’s not the case, say the economists in a recently published policy article in Science.

“Blood supply shortages are a major health problem in developed countries and even more severe in lower-income regions,” said study author Nicola Lacetera, Ph.D., of the University of Toronto, in an interview with Healthline. Because donations have long been simply that, donations, Lacetera wondered what might kick-start the flow of blood to areas that need it most.

“[There are] several contexts where individuals might respond to multiple motivations, intrinsic and extrinsic, and in investigating how these different motivations interplay. The case of blood donations is a relevant one,” Lacetera said.