A disability claims backlog and provider changes for active servicemen are a few of the problems facing the men and women of the armed forces. There are about 23 million living U.S. veterans, the majority of whom served in Vietnam or the Gulf War. Approximately 5.5 million beneficiaries get their healthcare from the Department of Defense, including active servicemen and women, along with retirees and their families. Two recently retired young military men say their coverage is good, although—as with private insurance plans—navigating the bureaucracy is the most difficult part of the process.

VA Chips Away at Disability Claims Backlog The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Thursday that 93 percent of claims over a year old from veterans seeking disability have been completed, a 34 percent increase since the backlog peaked in March. Another 400,835 veteran claims are still backlogged. After serving six years in the U.S. Navy, Devon J. Avant experienced a delay in getting treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). During his service, Avant was deployed in the North Arabian Gulf, provided humanitarian aid in Haiti, and served with the Army’s 101st Airborne division in Balad, Iraq. “Currently I’m seeking care for PTSD, which is a lot simpler to say than the bevy of illnesses that I was diagnosed with in the service,” Avant said Friday. “The paperwork was just as simple as filling out a few forms. Appointments are pretty timely too. The only lengthy thing is filing for disability after you’ve been out of the service.” Find Out Why Younger Soldiers Are More Likely to Develop PTSD »

Disability Claims for PTSD Herein lies the problem for many in the Armed Forces: Medical personnel review a service member’s medical records if he or she applies for disability during active duty. “The problem, like with me, is that most service members lie to stay in so as to not jeopardize their careers,” Avant said. “And when you’re getting out, if you were considered ‘fit for full duty,’ you get your record glanced over and [you’re] told to keep moving.” After the appropriate reviews, Avant, who is classified as a combat veteran, was granted disability status and his treatment for PTSD is fully covered by the VA. PTSD, which older veterans call “shell shock,” is a major concern for the more than 2.5 million troops who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Since those wars began, more than 105,000 deployed and non-deployed service members have sought care for PTSD, according to military records. Twenty-one percent of troops who served overseas sought treatment from the VA for PTSD from 2005 to 2009, those records show. See Why Depression Disproportionately Affects the Military »

Tricare for Active, Reserve, and Retired Tim Khana of San Jose, Calif., served in the IRR Inactive Ready Reserve, Marines, 2/23 Company E, in San Bruno, Calif., from 2007 to May of this year. His unit served six months in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2009. The son of a Naval officer, Khana has been covered under Tricare, the federal healthcare program for those in the military, his entire life. Overall, Khana called Tricare “really efficient,” but said, “Sometimes doctors are difficult to find because the practice decides not to renew the contracts.”